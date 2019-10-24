Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
After Article 370 Move, J&K Set for First-ever BDC Polls Amid Boycott by Congress, NC & PDP
There are 26,629 electors -- 8,313 women and 18,316 men -- for the polls to elect chairpersons of Block Development Councils. The polls will see 1,065 candidates in the fray across 310 polling stations.
Representative image.
Jammu: The maiden Jammu and Kashmir Block Development Council (BDC) polls on Thursday will see 1,065 candidates in the fray across 310 polling stations, with Congress, NC and PDP boycotting the first electoral exercise after abrogation of the state's special status.
There are 26,629 electors -- 8,313 women and 18,316 men -- for the polls to elect chairpersons of BDCs, officials said. They said adequate security arrangements have been made at the polling stations, and for panches and sarpanches, who will vote in the BDC elections.
There are 316 blocks in the state, but the election will be held in 310 as two are without elected panches and sarpanches, and four blocks reserved for women have no women candidates, the officials said.
Ballot boxes will be used in the election.
They said 1,092 nominations, including 853 Independents, were found eligible after scrutiny and withdrawal. Twenty-seven candidates were elected chairpersons in various BDCs unopposed, leaving 1,065 in the fray, the officials said.
The highest number of candidates are in north Kashmir's Kupwara district (101) and the lowest in south Kashmir's Shopian (4). Congress, CPI(M), National Conference (NC) and People's Democratic Party (PDP) are not taking part in the elections which are being held on party basis.
The Congress has announced its decision to boycott the elections citing "indifferent attitude" of the state administration and continued detention of its leaders in Kashmir. There are 90 candidates in Baramulla, 82 in Jammu, 76 in Rajouri, 74 in Doda, 72 in Kathua, 58 each in Udhampur and Budgam, 44 in Kishtwar, 43 in Ramban and 39 in Reasi, the officials said.
Leh and Kargil districts together account for 74 candidates, 38 from Kargil and 36 from Leh.Five candidates are in the fray from Srinagar district. There would be one polling station for one BDC, and accordingly, 310 polling stations have been setup in the state, one in each block where elections are to be held, the officials said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile: Payload Mode Lands Today, Here’s Everything You Need to Know
- In Pics: Malaika Arora Rings in Her 46th Birthday with Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor
- Mozilla Firefox 70 Turns The Tables And Now You Can Track What is Tracking You
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 23 Written Updates: Sidharth Goes Violent in Task, Devoleena Slaps Shehnaz
- Reliance Jio All-In-One Rs 222 Plan Vs. Airtel Rs 249 And Vodafone Rs 229 Recharge