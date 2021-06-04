After Assam, Another Doc Assaulted in K'taka Over Child's Death Due to Dengue

Two days after a doctor in Assam was assaulted by a patient’s kin who died at a health facility, another doctor was under attack by family members of a six-year-old child in Karnataka’s Chikmagalur.

The child died due to dengue on May 29 after doctors kept recommending the family to take the child to town for better treatment. But before the shifting could happen, the child succumbed to infection. In connection with the case, four people have been arrested and charged with the murder attempt.

Condemning attacks on medicos, private hospitals in the area closed their premises for a day in protest.

In a similar incident reported in Assam, police arrested 24 people allegedly involved in attacking a doctor after their relative died in a covid-19 facility. Dr Seuj Kumar Senapati was kicked and thrashed with brooms and utensils by the mob at the Udali Covid care centre in Hojai district. The incident came to light after a video of the assault was shared widely on social media. Dr Senapati was carrying out the government-mandated rural service duty after completing his post-MBBS internship. He had been recently posted at the Udali facility.

