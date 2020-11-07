After Attack from Oppn, Yogi Asks UP Administration to Ensure Farmers Are Not Harassed Over Stubble Burning

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh administration is taking strict action in all the districts where farmers are resorting to stubble burning. The police have registered FIRs against hundreds of farmers in dozens of districts and many have also been sent to jail. There have also been reports of clashes between farmers and officers of police administration in several places. The farmers have now warned of launching a protest against the police action.

Opposition leaders Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi have taken this opportunity to target the Yogi Adityanath government in the state and questioned the action against farmers. The criticism seems to have put Adityanath on the back foot and he has said that farmers should be made aware of the damage caused by burning the stubble and that under no circumstances will the misbehaviour with farmers be tolerated. A guideline has also been issued regarding parali (crop residue). Farmers should be told about the damage caused by burning straw and not the benefits of burning, the chief minister said

The farmers, Adityanath said, should be made aware that burning stubble is not good for the environment and fertility of land. “The Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal have declared stubble burning a punishable offense. Instead of doing this, farmers should take advantage of those schemes by which the straw can be disposed off and made useful. The government is also giving grants on such agricultural machines. In many places, farmers have made stubble a means of earning through these agricultural machines. The rest of the farmers can also learn from them.”

Earlier, on the action taken against farmers, Akhilesh Yadav had tweeted, "People who put the farmers in jails in the name of burning stubble in the name of environmental pollution should also tell that when the action will be taken against political polluters. The farmers will now dig up the BJP's field.”

Priyanka Gandhi said, “Are only farmers responsible for pollution? When will the real responsibilities of pollution be taken? Farmer's vote - legal, farmer's paddy - legal, farmer's straw - illegal?”