After Back-breaking Pain, Now New Symptoms Appear in Covid-19 Patients; Doctors Issue Caution

Besides back-breaking pain, now a newer and lesser-known symptom pertaining to acute pain in the legs is being reported among many patients contracting the coronavirus. A number of residents in Bengaluru in Karnataka, who had contracted Covid-19 and were put under home isolation, were found complaining to the city’s home isolation squad about undergoing acute pain in their legs (from toe to knee) and an itchy throat roughly two days after getting infected.

While many doctors confirmed this leg pain in their Covid-19 positive patients, they were unsure what triggered this symptom.

Talking to TOI, Dr. Asima Banu, professor of microbiology and nodal officer in charge for infection control, Vani Vilas Hospital said that for the past few days patients being treated at the hospital as well as those in home isolation have been complaining of leg pain and itchy throat within a day of testing positive. While the itchy throat lasts only for a day, the leg pain persists and for a few more days and goes away on the third day, the doctor added.

The occurrence of these newer symptoms was corroborated by PG medical student who developed leg pain on January 6 after testing positive for Covid-19 on January 5.

Speaking to TOI, the student narrated that she felt a prickly pain from thighs to toes, initially on one leg which was later spread to both her legs. Another victim who had contracted the virus on January 3 after visiting a friend’s place on New Year’s said he could barely swallow due to an itchy throat. He added that he did not catch a cold but he had severe leg pain on the third day of his infection.

Dr. Bhanu from Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute also confirmed the occurrence of these new symptoms stressing that it is usually primary contacts and their contacts who have these symptoms besides fatigue.

As a solution, he also advised those suffering from an itchy throat to gargle with betadine and take paracetamol (Dolo-650) for the leg pain. “In case symptoms worsen, it is advisable to get admitted to the hospital," the doctor said.

According to a report in the National World, new data from the ZOE Covid study app suggests there are two new signs of Omicron infection that affect the body differently than other common symptoms. According to Tim Spector, Professor of Genetic Epidemiology at King’s College London, more people are now reporting feeling nauseous in the early stages of infection.

In a YouTube video, he stated that this symptom is becoming more common among people who have been double vaccinated and boosted, but the effects of the variant are still generally mild. Lower back pain is another emerging symptom in people with Omicron.

