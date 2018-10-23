After Backlash, J&K Withdraws Order on Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana in Schools and Colleges

Why just the Gita & Ramayana? If religious texts are to be placed in schools, collages & government libraries (and I’m not convinced that they need/should be) then why is it being done selectively? Why are other religions being ignored? pic.twitter.com/UqxMG0NpMJ — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 22, 2018

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday withdrew an order asking educational institutions to purchase copies of the Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana for their libraries.An order issued by the state Chief Secretary here said: "Circular issued by the Education Department regarding the introduction of some religious books stands withdrawn."The decision to buy copies of the Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana was made public on Monday through an order issued by the Education Department.The order led to widespread criticism.Slamming the order, Former Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah tweeted on Monday: "Why just the Gita and Ramayana? If religious texts are to be placed in schools, collages and government libraries (and I'm not convinced that they need/should be) then why is it being done selectively? Why are other religions being ignored?"Reacting to the withdrawal of the order, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said: “Kashmir is the one place in India where there has been no communalism. If the government introduced religious books in education and then realised their mistake and revoked it, it’s good. The government should not get involved in religious things.”