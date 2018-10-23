English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Backlash, J&K Withdraws Order on Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana in Schools and Colleges
The withdrawal comes after National Conference leader and former CM Omar Abdullah accused the government of ignoring other religions.
Loading...
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday withdrew an order asking educational institutions to purchase copies of the Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana for their libraries.
An order issued by the state Chief Secretary here said: "Circular issued by the Education Department regarding the introduction of some religious books stands withdrawn."
The decision to buy copies of the Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana was made public on Monday through an order issued by the Education Department.
The order led to widespread criticism.
Slamming the order, Former Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah tweeted on Monday: "Why just the Gita and Ramayana? If religious texts are to be placed in schools, collages and government libraries (and I'm not convinced that they need/should be) then why is it being done selectively? Why are other religions being ignored?"
Reacting to the withdrawal of the order, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said: “Kashmir is the one place in India where there has been no communalism. If the government introduced religious books in education and then realised their mistake and revoked it, it’s good. The government should not get involved in religious things.”
An order issued by the state Chief Secretary here said: "Circular issued by the Education Department regarding the introduction of some religious books stands withdrawn."
The decision to buy copies of the Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana was made public on Monday through an order issued by the Education Department.
The order led to widespread criticism.
Slamming the order, Former Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah tweeted on Monday: "Why just the Gita and Ramayana? If religious texts are to be placed in schools, collages and government libraries (and I'm not convinced that they need/should be) then why is it being done selectively? Why are other religions being ignored?"
Why just the Gita & Ramayana? If religious texts are to be placed in schools, collages & government libraries (and I’m not convinced that they need/should be) then why is it being done selectively? Why are other religions being ignored? pic.twitter.com/UqxMG0NpMJ— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 22, 2018
Reacting to the withdrawal of the order, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said: “Kashmir is the one place in India where there has been no communalism. If the government introduced religious books in education and then realised their mistake and revoked it, it’s good. The government should not get involved in religious things.”
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Is Happening at Sabarimala Even After SC Allowed Women's Entry?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
What Is Happening at Sabarimala Even After SC Allowed Women's Entry?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kizie And Manny Actress Sanjana Sanghi Denies Reports that Sushant Singh Rajput Made Her 'Uncomfortable'
- Superstitious Thief Who Used to Rob Only On Tuesdays Runs Out Of Luck, Gets Arrested
- I-League: Debutants Real Kashmir Hoping Home Comforts Help in Making it Another Year to Remember
- Avengers 4: Founder of MCU Cosmic Hints at Captain America, Iron Man Reunion and Time Jump
- Wonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot's Film Delayed by Seven Months, Check New Release Date Here
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...