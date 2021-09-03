After Backlash, Kota Railway Justifies Action Against Employee Who Took Part in KBC

After facing backlash for acting against an employee who took part in Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, the Kota Railway Division authorities have come up with a nine-point clarification to justify their position. Desh Bandu Pandey, a railway official, won Rs 3.20 lakh in the game show recently, but he returned to Kota only to find that his increment was put on hold for three years over alleged lapse in work and absence from office.

In their nine-point clarification note, the Kota Railway has said that Desh Bandu on August 6 had applied for casual leaves from August 9-13 and simply wrote “important work” as the reason for his absence. The divisional material manager (DMM) had expressed his displeasure over this. Moreover, Desh Bandhu, according to the railway division, joined office on August 18, four days after his scheduled leave ended.

Kota Railway has also said that on August 5, Desh Bandhu was instructed to update the status of payments related to Government e-Marketplace (GeM). The nine-point rebuttal claimed that the employee did not complete the task.

Further, the senior divisional material manager on August 9 issued a notice to Desh Bandhu for not completing the GeM related work, showing dereliction of duty and unauthorised absence.

Kota railway division’s authorities said that there is no mention of KBC in their charge sheet or in the employee’s reply. On August 27, the authorities after assessing the reply of Desh Bandhu decided to withhold his increment for three years.

Desh Bandhu’s KBC episode also aired the same day. The railway division, however, said it was a mere coincidence that the time of penalising the employee and the KBC episode took place the same day.

Kota Railway clarified that they had no idea that Desh Bandhu was even participating in KBC.

