After Uproar over Plea to Bring in Tamil as Optional Language in Other States, EPS Deletes Tweet

Chennai: Facing a backlash after tweeting a request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce Tamil as an optional language in other states, Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday deleted the tweet.

“Request Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji to include Tamil as an optional language for study in other states. This will be a great service to one of the most ancient languages of the world,” Palaniswami had said in the now-deleted tweet.

The tweet received criticism from the opposition parties in the state. The DMK raised the issue and asked Palaniswami if his government wants the central government’s proposed three-language formula to be implemented in the state. Through his tweet, the chief minister is not averse to the imposition of Hindi language in Tamil Nadu, the party claimed.

“Though it is not surprising, it is worrying that the chief minister of Tamil Nadu does not know the policy of his own government,” said DMK spokesperson Manu Sundaram. “The government of Tamil Nadu, since 1968, has adhered to the two-language policy. The only explanation to this policy U-turn on Twitter could be that the chief minister K Palaniswamy's admin is someone who is operating from New Delhi.”

On June 1, DMK chief MK Stalin had warned of protests against the BJP government if the Centre “imposes Hindi language in Tamil Nadu”. The DMK wants the two-language formula to continue in the state.

“There is no space for Hindi in the blood of Tamilians. Imposing Hindi on Tamil Nadu would be similar to throwing stones at a bee hive,” Stalin had said, adding that the party MPs would take up the issue in the Parliament.

The party moved a resolution two days later against the proposed three-language policy of the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry. The Centre later clarified that the National Education Policy was only a draft document.