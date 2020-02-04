After Backlash, TN Govt Withdraws Decision to Conduct Public Exams for Students of Classes 5 & 8
Last September, the government had declared it would conduct public exams for students of classes 5 and 8 as it felt it was necessary to assess the students’ learning ability.
Image for representative purposes. (Photo: PTI)
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has withdrawn its decision to conduct public exams for students of classes 5 and 8 that were scheduled to be held in March and April. The education department has asked school authorities to follow their usual examination models.
In a statement, School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan said, “After receiving several representations from the public, we have decided to cancel the earlier government order to conduct examinations for students of classes 5 and 8. We will follow the regular existing system of exams.”
On September 13 last year, the government had declared the conduct of public exams for government schools and private matriculation school students of classes 5 and 8 (of 2019-2020 batch) as it felt it was necessary to assess the students’ learning ability and the results would not be published.
An exam fee of Rs 100 and Rs 200 for students of classes 5 and 8, respectively, was fixed by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Elementary Education. The students were required to appear for the examinations at allotted centres.
However, the decision was faced with criticism from several quarters following which the government decided to rollback its decision.
As students have different sets of textbooks for each semester, a sudden change in the examination pattern triggered fear among students and parents. Many teachers felt students may not be able to handle the “sudden stress”.
Opposition parties, led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), also lashed out at the Edappadi Palaniswami government for adding more stress on students.
Even leaders of the Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), an ally of the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), urged the government to withdraw its decision.
(With inputs from S Annette Beryl Elizabeth)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Internet is Gushing Over Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan's Pics from Armaan Jain's Wedding
- Shruti Haasan, Samantha Akkineni Bring to Life Iconic Raja Ravi Varma Paintings for Charity, See Pics
- Poco X2 Launched in India at Rs 15,999, Becomes Most Affordable Phone With 120Hz Display
- These 2 Brothers Recreated 'Toy Story 3' over 8 Years Using Stop-Motion and Real Toys
- Shakira's Super Bowl 'Tongue' Steals the Show through Relatable Memes on Twitter