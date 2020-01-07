Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

After Being Asked to Behave at Bar, Group of 4 Kills Man in Maharashtra's Nagpur, Arrested

Sachin Prakash Wadibhasme, Bhupesh Sahilkumar Shahu, Sagar Ramesh Choudhary and Swapni alias Chuha Marathe were arrested for the crime in the early hours of Tuesday from a slum colony in Kamptee.

PTI

Updated:January 7, 2020, 9:55 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
After Being Asked to Behave at Bar, Group of 4 Kills Man in Maharashtra's Nagpur, Arrested
Representative Image.

Nagpur: A 34-year-old man in Nagpur in Maharashtra was killed allegedly by four people he had sometime earlier asked to not create ruckus inside a bar, police said on Tuesday. Sanjiv Pramod Khadse (34), a resident of Satrapaur in Kanhan town, and the four accused were having alcohol on different tables at a local bar late Monday night, said an official.

"When Khadse asked the four to desist from creating ruckus after a glass broke at their table, a fight ensued in which Khadse slapped one person in the group. They later waited outside the bar, stabbed him and smashed his head with a stone, killing him instantly," he said.

Sachin Prakash Wadibhasme (22), Bhupesh Sahilkumar Shahu (19), Sagar Ramesh Choudhary (20) and Swapni alias Chuha Marathe (22) were arrested for the crime in the early hours of Tuesday from a slum colony in Kamptee, the Kanhan police station official informed.

"Khadse is the son-in-law of Dayanal Shende, a Shiv Sena candidate for the Kanhan Municipal Council polls slated for January 9," the official added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram