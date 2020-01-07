After Being Asked to Behave at Bar, Group of 4 Kills Man in Maharashtra's Nagpur, Arrested
Sachin Prakash Wadibhasme, Bhupesh Sahilkumar Shahu, Sagar Ramesh Choudhary and Swapni alias Chuha Marathe were arrested for the crime in the early hours of Tuesday from a slum colony in Kamptee.
Representative Image.
Nagpur: A 34-year-old man in Nagpur in Maharashtra was killed allegedly by four people he had sometime earlier asked to not create ruckus inside a bar, police said on Tuesday. Sanjiv Pramod Khadse (34), a resident of Satrapaur in Kanhan town, and the four accused were having alcohol on different tables at a local bar late Monday night, said an official.
"When Khadse asked the four to desist from creating ruckus after a glass broke at their table, a fight ensued in which Khadse slapped one person in the group. They later waited outside the bar, stabbed him and smashed his head with a stone, killing him instantly," he said.
Sachin Prakash Wadibhasme (22), Bhupesh Sahilkumar Shahu (19), Sagar Ramesh Choudhary (20) and Swapni alias Chuha Marathe (22) were arrested for the crime in the early hours of Tuesday from a slum colony in Kamptee, the Kanhan police station official informed.
"Khadse is the son-in-law of Dayanal Shende, a Shiv Sena candidate for the Kanhan Municipal Council polls slated for January 9," the official added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anand Mahindra Shares 'Sweet' Tale of 94-year-old Chandigarh Woman's 'Startup'
- New Zealand Tour Will be a Challenge And I am Up for It: Rohit Sharma
- Shikara Trailer: Vidhu Vinod Chopra Highlights 'Untold Story' of Exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990
- PUBG Mobile Season 11 to Launch on January 10: Here’s Everything We Know
- Sony Shows Off Its Smallest 4K OLED TV Ever At CES 2020; There is a New 8K TV Too