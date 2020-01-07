After Being Asked to Behave at Bar, Group of 4 Kills Man in Maharashtra's Nagpur, Arrested

Nagpur: A 34-year-old man in Nagpur in Maharashtra was killed allegedly by four people he had sometime earlier asked to not create ruckus inside a bar, police said on Tuesday. Sanjiv Pramod Khadse (34), a resident of Satrapaur in Kanhan town, and the four accused were having alcohol on different tables at a local bar late Monday night, said an official.

"When Khadse asked the four to desist from creating ruckus after a glass broke at their table, a fight ensued in which Khadse slapped one person in the group. They later waited outside the bar, stabbed him and smashed his head with a stone, killing him instantly," he said.

Sachin Prakash Wadibhasme (22), Bhupesh Sahilkumar Shahu (19), Sagar Ramesh Choudhary (20) and Swapni alias Chuha Marathe (22) were arrested for the crime in the early hours of Tuesday from a slum colony in Kamptee, the Kanhan police station official informed.

"Khadse is the son-in-law of Dayanal Shende, a Shiv Sena candidate for the Kanhan Municipal Council polls slated for January 9," the official added.

