After Being Blacklisted by Indian Authorities, Polish Girl Writes to PM Modi Seeking Return
The 11-year-old's mother had earlier written to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, but had not received a response.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Panaji: After her mother failed to attract the attention of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, an 11-year-old Polish girl has now written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking their return to India.
Alicja Wanatko, in her handwritten letter to Modi and the newly appointed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, invoked her love for Shiva, the Nanda Devi mountain, and her fond memories of caring for cows during her stay in Goa.
"I love my school in Goa, the beautiful nature and I am missing my volunteering in the animal rescue centre there where I was helping to take care of cows. My mum could not re-enter India on 24th March, 2019, after a short trip out and we were told we were blacklisted due to our overstay," Wanatko said in her letter, which was tweeted to Modi and Jaishankar by her mother Marta Kotlarska.
Kotlarska, an artist and photographer, who was on a multiple entry B-2 business visa to India, was turned away from the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru after she returned on March 24 from Sri Lanka, where she had gone to renew her Indian visa.
With her daughter studying in Goa, Kotlarska had to wait in Thailand before she was allowed to return to India, pick up her daughter and leave the country within a few days.
The mother and daughter are currently in Cambodia, awaiting a possible return to India, where Wanatko claims she is now rooted in Hinduism and spirituality, and in her letter says "despite not being Indian citizens, we call it home".
"I am now with my mum, but am missing my old life in my favourite country more than ever. I feel so alone away from everything I have always known in India. I know my animals will be so confused without me and I cannot sleep without feeling angry or upset.”
"It feels like everything is just destroyed again. I pray to Shiva and Nanda Devi to help us and I have decided to write to you because you are the most powerful person that can help me and my mum come back to India, my home. Please help us and allow to remove us from this blacklist," she added.
Her mother had similarly pleaded to Swaraj in April where she claimed that she was blacklisted by the Foreigner Regional Registration Office in Chamoli in Uttarakhand for overstaying "due to a misunderstanding".
