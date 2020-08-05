After Beirut Port Blast, Lebanon Has Less than a Month's Grain Reserves, Says Minister

Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday. (Reuters)
Economy Minister Raoul Nehme said that they are currently looking for storage areas, and added that Lebanon needed enough inventories to last at least three months to ensure its food security.
- Reuters Dubai
- Last Updated: August 5, 2020, 3:19 PM IST
Lebanon has enough grain reserves for "a bit less than a month" after an explosion at Beirut port destroyed the nation's main silo, Economy Minister Raoul Nehme told Reuters on Wednesday.
"We are currently looking for storage areas," Nehme said, adding that Lebanon needed enough inventories to last at least three months to ensure its food security.
Array
(
[videos] => Array
(
)
[query] => https://pubstack.nw18.com/pubsync/v1/api/videos/recommended?source=n18english&channels=5d95e6c378c2f2492e2148a2,5d95e6c278c2f2492e214884,5d96f74de3f5f312274ca307&categories=5d95e6d7340a9e4981b2e10a&query=beirut+blast%2CBeirut+blast+aftermath%2CBeirut+Port+Blast%2Clebanon+blast&publish_min=2020-08-02T15:19:50.000Z&publish_max=2020-08-05T15:19:50.000Z&sort_by=date-relevance&order_by=0&limit=2
)