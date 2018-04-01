English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Bengal Governor, 4-Member Central BJP Delegation to Visit Communally Tense Asansol
BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain, one of the members of the central BJP delegation, on his way to Asansol in West Bengal on April 1, 2018.
New Delhi: A day after West Bengal Governor Kesari Nath Tripathi’s visit, a four-member central BJP delegation will, on Sunday, visit the Raniganj-Asansol region in West Burdwan, which witnessed communal violence triggered during Ram Navami processions.
OM Mathur, Shahnawaz Hussain, Roopa Ganguly and BD Mathur constitute the members of the BJP delegation. The team will speak to the victims and submit a report to BJP president Amit Shah.
Two persons were killed and several policemen injured in violent clashes between two communities in Raniganj and Asansol areas.
Earlier, Union minister Babul Supriyo, an MP from Asansol, and state BJP Mahila Morcha president Locket Chatterjee were stopped from entering the Asansol-Raniganj area by police on Thursday as prohibitory orders were in place.
The Governor on Saturday held an hour-long meeting with senior police and administration officials and took stock of the situation.
“I have spoken to the police and district administration and have appraised myself of the ground situation in Asansol. Peace is paramount. I appeal to all sections of people and communities to stay away from violence,” said Governor Tripathi
