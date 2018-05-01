English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Bharat Bandh, Dalit Groups to Mark 'National Resistance Day' Today
Tuesday's protests are a continuation of the nation-wide Bharat Bandh of April 2, which was directed against the dilution of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.
Members of Dalit community and Bhim Army stage a protest during 'Bharat Bandh' against the alleged 'dilution' of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes Act by Supreme Court. (PTI)
New Delhi: A National coalition of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe outfits will mark May 1 as 'National Resistance Day' and lead protests across 20 states, including a rally at Parliament Street in New Delhi.
Tuesday's protests are a continuation of the nation-wide Bharat Bandh of April 2, which was directed against the dilution of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Several prominent leaders from across party lines, such as CPI, CPI (M), Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, have been invited to be part of the protest in Delhi.
"The National Coalition has decided to observe a one-day peaceful demonstration in all district and state headquarters, including New Delhi, against the Supreme Court's decision to dilute certain key provisions to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Based on the decisions of the National Coalition, we are observing peaceful demonstrations on May 1, 2018, i.e. International Labour Day," a statement from the Coalition read.
VA Ramesh Nathan, the general secretary of the National Dalit Movement for Justice (NDMJ)-NCDHR, said the protesters had several demands and in each state, they would submit a memorandum of their demands to the respective Chief Minister. In Delhi, they would hand over their demands to a representative of the Central Government.
"Firstly, the government must bring an ordinance to ensure that the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act is preserved. Second, they should challenge the Supreme Court decision via the judicial route. Third, all Dalit and Adivasi activists who have been detained after the Bharat Bandh protests should be released. These are the three main demands but we have a whole list of other demands as well. All these demands will be put forward to the government," Nathan said.
Several political names, such as CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI MP D Raja, former CPM MP Brinda Karat, Congress MPs Oscar Fernandez and Pradeep Tamta, NCP MP Tariq Anwar and AAP government minister Rajendra Pal Gautam are on the guest list for the protest meeting at Parliament Street, New Delhi.
On April 2, protests had broken out across India against the dilution of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 by the Supreme Court. Since then, Dalit outfits have been protesting the "unfair targeting" of Dalits after the April 2 protests turned violent. Four BJP MPs from UP have written to the Prime Minister, claiming cops were targeting Dalits.
Also Watch
Tuesday's protests are a continuation of the nation-wide Bharat Bandh of April 2, which was directed against the dilution of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Several prominent leaders from across party lines, such as CPI, CPI (M), Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, have been invited to be part of the protest in Delhi.
"The National Coalition has decided to observe a one-day peaceful demonstration in all district and state headquarters, including New Delhi, against the Supreme Court's decision to dilute certain key provisions to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Based on the decisions of the National Coalition, we are observing peaceful demonstrations on May 1, 2018, i.e. International Labour Day," a statement from the Coalition read.
VA Ramesh Nathan, the general secretary of the National Dalit Movement for Justice (NDMJ)-NCDHR, said the protesters had several demands and in each state, they would submit a memorandum of their demands to the respective Chief Minister. In Delhi, they would hand over their demands to a representative of the Central Government.
"Firstly, the government must bring an ordinance to ensure that the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act is preserved. Second, they should challenge the Supreme Court decision via the judicial route. Third, all Dalit and Adivasi activists who have been detained after the Bharat Bandh protests should be released. These are the three main demands but we have a whole list of other demands as well. All these demands will be put forward to the government," Nathan said.
Several political names, such as CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI MP D Raja, former CPM MP Brinda Karat, Congress MPs Oscar Fernandez and Pradeep Tamta, NCP MP Tariq Anwar and AAP government minister Rajendra Pal Gautam are on the guest list for the protest meeting at Parliament Street, New Delhi.
On April 2, protests had broken out across India against the dilution of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 by the Supreme Court. Since then, Dalit outfits have been protesting the "unfair targeting" of Dalits after the April 2 protests turned violent. Four BJP MPs from UP have written to the Prime Minister, claiming cops were targeting Dalits.
Also Watch
-
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Monday 30 April , 2018
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
Thursday 26 April , 2018 How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Monday 30 April , 2018 Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sunil Chhetri to be Recommended for Padma Shri
- Motorola Moto X4 Available For Zero-Cost EMI as Low as Rs 703 Per Month on Amazon India
- Avengers: Infinity War- Where Marvel Cinematic Universe is Headed Post the Cosmic Battle
- Irrfan Khan Is a Strong Man, Send Him Love and Prayers: Arunoday Singh
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 To Launch Soon; Release Date, Specs And Price