English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
After Big Poll Win, PM Modi Meets Mother in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, Seeks Her Blessings
Even as scores of people waited to have a glimpse of him, the Prime Minister then reached Raisan near here to seek his mother Hiraba's blessings.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence in Gandhinagar.
Loading...
Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in home state Gujarat on Sunday on a two-day visit after the BJP's landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections, called on his mother and sought her blessings.
Modi, along with BJP President Amit Shah, landed at the Ahmedabad airport and later addressed a thanks-giving public address to the people of Gujarat, which gave the party all the 26 Lok Sabha seats once again.
Even as scores of people waited to have a glimpse of him, the Prime Minister then reached Raisan near here to seek his mother Hiraba's blessings. The nonagenarian stays with Modi's younger brother in Raisan.
Modi will halt for the night at the Raj Bhavan.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Modi, along with BJP President Amit Shah, landed at the Ahmedabad airport and later addressed a thanks-giving public address to the people of Gujarat, which gave the party all the 26 Lok Sabha seats once again.
Even as scores of people waited to have a glimpse of him, the Prime Minister then reached Raisan near here to seek his mother Hiraba's blessings. The nonagenarian stays with Modi's younger brother in Raisan.
Modi will halt for the night at the Raj Bhavan.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Friday 24 May , 2019 10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Inzamam Hopeful of Snapping Losing World Cup Streak Against India
- Hackers Take Down an Entire City's Cyber Infrastructure Using NSA-Made Tool
- Priyanka Chopra Makes Heads Turn in Scarlet Velvet Suit for Mariah Carey's Show in London
- Nick Jonas Shares the Most Romantic Post for Priyanka Chopra, Says 'Honoured to be Your Husband'
- Modi 2.0: Interesting Facts About 17th Lok Sabha
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results