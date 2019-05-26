After Big Poll Win, PM Modi Meets Mother in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, Seeks Her Blessings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in home state Gujarat on Sunday on a two-day visit after the BJP's landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections, called on his mother and sought her blessings.Modi, along with BJP President Amit Shah, landed at the Ahmedabad airport and later addressed a thanks-giving public address to the people of Gujarat, which gave the party all the 26 Lok Sabha seats once again.Even as scores of people waited to have a glimpse of him, the Prime Minister then reached Raisan near here to seek his mother Hiraba's blessings. The nonagenarian stays with Modi's younger brother in Raisan.Modi will halt for the night at the Raj Bhavan.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)