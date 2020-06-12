After Biggest Single-day Spike of 513 Cases, Gujarat's Covid-19 Tally Crosses 22,000-mark, Death Toll at 1,385

Gujarat saw the highest number of positive coronavirus cases in a single day — 513 —on Thursday, taking the state's total number of cases to 22,067, while there were 38 more fatalities, taking the total death toll to 1,385.

The 513 cases were detected from 6,520 RT-PCR tests carried out on Thursday.

Although the number of positive cases being detected from Ahmedabad are gradually coming down from around 80 per cent to under 70 per cent, the total number of cases detected across the state are still soaring. More and more positive cases are being detected in Surat, Gandhinagar as well as areas like Banaskantha, Sabarkantha and Aravalli.

Out of the Thursday's cases, Ahmedabad accounted for the bulk, at 330 or 64.32 per cent. It was followed by Surat with 86, Vadodara with 39, Gandhinagar with 11, Bharuch with seven, Anand and Mahesana with five each, Bhavnagar, Junagadh and Jamnagar with three each, Rajkot, Kutch, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Kheda and Dahod with two each, and Panchmahals, Gir-Somnath, Surendranagar and Chhota Udepur with one positive case each.

Gujarat's death toll is also soaring, with over 30 deaths daily since the start of the month of June.

Out of Thursday's fatalities, Ahmedabad again led with 25, while four patients from Surat and one each from Aravalli, Banaskantha, Kheda, Bhavnagar, Patan, Valsad, Morbi, Surendranagar and Anand succumbed to the virus.

Despite the share of cases from Ahmedabad having come down to 70.85 per cent, its death toll rate remained around 81 per cent (80.64 per cent).

Out of the total deaths, 1,117 people have died in Ahmedabad alone, followed by 90 in Surat, 45 in Vadodara, 19 in Gandhinagar, 12 in Bhavnagar and Anand, 11 in Aravalli, 8 each in Panchmahals, Patan, Mahesana and in Banaskantha.

A total of 344 people have succumbed to the virus in June so far.

On Thursday, a total of 366 patients were discharged, taking the figure to 15,109 till now.

Ahmedabad continued to lead the state with maximum cases at 15,635, followed by Surat with 2,367, Vadodara with 1,434, Gandhinagar with 445, Mahesana with 170, Bhavnagar with 157, Banaskantha with 148, Rajkot with 140, Sabarkantha with 134, Aravalli with 126, Anand with 124, Mahisagar with 116, Panchmahals with 110, Patan with 107, Kheda with 101, Kutch with 95, Jamnagar with 71, Bharuch with 69, Surendranagar with 61, Botad with 60 and Valsad with 57.

Right now, there are 2,07,073 quarantined in the state - 2,00,870 home quarantined and 6,203 in government facilities.