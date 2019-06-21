After Bihar, Encephalitis Makes Way into Chhattisgarh as 3 Children Fall Ill, One Critical
The three, aged three, four and seven, are admitted at Dimrapal Medical College in remote Bastar region.
Children showing symptoms of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) undergoing treatment at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), in Muzaffarpur, Monday, June 17, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Jagdalpur: Panic gripped a Chhattisgarh district on Friday after three children fell ill due to encephalitis, which recently killed 136 in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.
According to officials, three children have been affected due to brain fever in Jagdalpur district, of which one is stated to be critical. The three, aged three, four and seven, are admitted at Dimrapal Medical College in remote Bastar region.
Dr Anupam Sahu, a pediatrician posted at the medical college, claimed that the affected children also showed symptoms of Japanese fever. The cases are said to be first such reports in the state of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome, commonly known as 'Chamki Bukhar'.
Four-year-old Bhuwane Nag, whose tests first showed signs of encephalitis, remains critical. Kumar Mandavi (7) and Itiyasa (3), the other children to be admitted are from Kilepal and Parpa, respectively. The Department of Health in the region has been alerted after the detection, an official said.
