After Bihar, UP, Allegations of Sexual Assault Surface in Gujarat Orphanage

Two girls of a government-aided orphanage run by a trust in Ahmedabad have accused an office bearer of sexual assault, while three others have complained that they were beaten up by the security guard.The revelations were made when a team of the district administration carried out surprise raids at orphanages and shelter homes to check for irregularities. After the raid, all the 18 girls of the orphanage were shifted to the government-run child protection home at Odhav.The Ahmedabad Mahila (West) police has registered a case under relevant sections of the POCSO Act against office bearer Arshad Siddiqui and the guard who allegedly beat the three girls for not saying their prayers as per the schedule. Officials said Siddiqui was out of the country on a pilgrimage and could not be contacted.Speaking to News18, state minister for social justice and empowerment Ishwar Parmar said, “I have asked for a detailed report in the matter. The state government will initiate action as per law once I receive the report. In fact, I have asked district collectors across Gujarat to carry out surprise checks at all orphanages and ensure that there are no instances of crimes against women or minors anywhere.”Jagruti Pandya, chairperson of the Gujarat State Commission for Protection of Child Rights said she had sought a report in the matter and the department would follow up on legal action that could be initiated against the accused.Palak Jadeja, district child protection officer (Ahmedabad), said she had filed a complaint with the Mahila Police after finding irregularities and noting down the statements of the girls at the orphanage. “Two of the girls spoke of molestation, while three others spoke of assault. The police will now carry out a detailed investigation in the case,” she said.Following startling cases of sexual abuse and assault of children in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the Gujarat government had issued a circular to district collectors, directing them to carry out surprise inspections at shelter homes, orphanages, widow homes and other such institutions run by both the government as well as private trusts. While 34 girls were raped at a shelter home in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, 24 girls were rescued from a similar facility in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria but 18 are still missing.