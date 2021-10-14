After BJP Protest, Tamil Nadu Allows Temples to Open on Weekends

Easing Covid-19 restrictions in the state, Tamil Nadu has opened temples for worship during weekends on Thursday.

TN Bharatiya Janata Party has been opposing the closure of temples during weekends. BJP chief Annamalai also gave an ultimatum to chief minister MK Stalin over the temple closure. However, after the key meeting, CM Stalin allowed temples to open during weekends.

The Tamil Nadu government had earlier said that it would re-open temples on weekends if the BJP could provide a circular from the Central government which permits huge gatherings at one place during this pandemic period.

Last Thursday, the BJP had staged state-wide protests demanding that the state government remove curbs on weekend worship at temples, even as the ruling DMK assured that Chief Minister M K Stalin would take steps to ensure that they are open all through the week, once the threat of the pandemic recedes.

In September, the Tamil Nadu government announced an extension of Covid-19 lockdown till October 31 and said that all places of worship will be closed on Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday. And with the festival season nearing, the ban was also imposed on conducting festivals in public along with restrictions to hold cultural, social and political events in the state.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.