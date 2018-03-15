English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After BJP’s Bypoll Setback, VHP Chief Togadia Reminds ‘Brother’ Modi of His Hindutva Promises
Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Pravin Togadia alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi used Hindus and Hindutva to get majority of votes, and after coming to power discarded both. "This is called use and throw," he said.
Vishwa Hindu Parishad chief Pravin Togadia. (File photo)
New Delhi: Missing a “heart to heart” chat with “brother” Narendra Modi, VHP chief Pravin Togadia expressed his desire to meet the prime minister and discuss “issues of Hindus and Hindutva” as he feels the Ram Rajya dream is withering away and people are disgruntled with saffron party’s failure to keep up with the ideological promises.
His statement came after BJP lost the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to Samajwadi Party after the by-election results were declared on Wednesday.
Addressing the media, Togadia said that there is not much time left for PM Narendra Modi before 2019 elections, and fulfilling promises related to “Hindutva” should begin soon.
“You (Modi) have used Hindus and Hindutva to get majority of votes, and after coming to power you discarded both. This is called use and throw. We meet many disgruntled Hindus in many parts of the nation. You must know winning is a game of percentages, voters’ lists and EVMs. This can’t be the benchmark of what you are supposed to do for people,” Togadia said, while mentioning about the letter he has written to PM Modi.
Expressing his desire to meet Modi and discuss the issues related to Hindus, the VHP chief wrote, “There was a time when we used to talk about ideological dreams. But it’s been nearly 12 years since we discussed it last. You even met Nawaz Sharif but not me. After 2005 we have not had any discussion on the ideology.”
The working president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad also presented a list of demands for the PM, saying that the government has taken a U-turn from its earlier stand and has done nothing on ideological, sociological and economic issues.
“What happened to your promises? Many new laws have been enacted, older ones discarded. And the most hurting has been the blatant U-turns on many pertinent issues, for which lakhs of people, including Hindus voted you to power based on promises over many years,” Togadia said.
Taking up the issue of Ram Temple, he mentions in his list, “Ram Mandir can be achieved by a law of the Parliament. If you truly respect Sardar Patel, then see the way he passed it in the Parliament and got the grand temple built in Somnath. It is not possible by a mere court verdict.”
He further wants the PM and his cabinet to form a national law banning the cow slaughter, withdrawing the advisory issued by the Union government to all states against the cow protectors, repealing Article 370 and 35A related to Jammu and Kashmir and work for a uniform Civil Code, and not just triple talaq.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
