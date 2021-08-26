Karnataka Home Minister Jnanendra has withdrawn a statement he had earlier made on the alleged gang-rape of a college student in Mysuru on Wednesday, after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai denounced his remarks. Jnanendra, while speaking to reporters on the incident, blamed the survivor for going to an isolated place and made tone-deaf remarks saying that the Congress party was ‘raping’ him over the incident. CM Bommai disagreed with Jnanendra’s statements and asked him to issue a clarification.

Jnanendra, on Thursday, said that he had made the remarks while in a state of anguish. “I saw her (survivor) as my daughter and was agonised. If what I said has hurt anyone, I withdraw (the statement) and apologise,” he said.

The home minister said that he himself will be travelling to Mysuru on Thursday to take stock of the developments and the situation there. “As (the survivor) is in shock, we are not able to record her statement completely. But, police have registered an FIR and all efforts are on to trace (the culprits)," Jnanendra said.

A group of five men allegedly raped a college student near Chamundi Hills in Mysuru late Tuesday. The girl and her male friend, who was assaulted by the gang, are undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

Jnanendra had accused Congress of trying to get “political mileage” out of the incident. To a question on Congress’ allegation that the law and order situation in the state has failed, Jnanendra said, it is unfortunate that they are trying to play politics over such an incident.

