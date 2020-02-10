After Bodo Accord, NDFB Ready to Form Political Party, BTC Chief Welcomed

Guwahati: After the signing of the Bodo accord, all factions of banned rebel group National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) are now ready to form a new political party before the forthcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, which are scheduled for April, 2020.

“We will form a political party soon. Before that, we will come under a single banner. Process is going on,” a top NDFB leader said.

“On February 12, we will arrange a convention for unity of all four factions of NDFB in Tamulpur, Baksa district. After marching under a single banner of NDFB, we will form the political party,” the leader added.

Talking about the latest development, NDFB (Saoraigwra) General Secretary BR Ferrenga said, “We are hopeful that all factions will be united shortly. Process of unification is going on.”

BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary, who had on Friday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that all criminal cases against the cadres of NDFB are withdrawn, said, “We welcome NDFB’s decision to form a political party. But it is too early for that. They should first think about the cases which were registered against their leaders and cadres. The cases are yet to withdrawn by the Assam government.”

Mohilary, who was the chief of Bodoland Liberation Tiger (BLT) till 2003, made the request to PM Modi at 'Vijoy Utsav', held at Kokrajhar to celebrate the signing of the Bodo Accord.

A total of 1,615 NDFB cadres laid down their arms on January 30, 2020, just three days after all four factions of the outfit and All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) signed the Bodo agreement in New Delhi on January 27.

The NDFB had launched an armed insurgency in 1986, with a demand for a sovereign Bodoland. The resulting violence witnessed over 4,000 deaths and displacements. The demand, however, was later scaled down to a separate state for the Bodos.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.