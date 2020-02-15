Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

After Boy Tears Poster of Ambedkar, Clashes Erupt Between Dalit and Upper Caste Groups in UP

The incident occurred while a 'Bhim Shobha Yatra' was being taken out by Dalit community members. About 25 people were injured and a house was set on fire during the conflict.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:February 15, 2020, 1:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
After Boy Tears Poster of Ambedkar, Clashes Erupt Between Dalit and Upper Caste Groups in UP
Representative image. (PTI)

Lucknow: A clash erupted between members of Dalit and upper caste communities, after a minor tore a poster of BR Ambedkar in Mangta Village, Kanpur Dehat, on Thursday.

The incident occurred while a 'Bhim Shobha Yatra' was being taken out by Dalit community members. About 25 people were injured and a house was set on fire during the conflict. The police has registered a case against 11 people under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, and SC and SC (Atrocities) Act.

Dalit community members had started a ‘Bhim Katha’ on February 8 at the Gautam Buddha Park, located on the outskirts of Mangta Village.

After the Katha (recitation) was completed, members began their Yatra (procession). However, after a minor belonging to the upper caste tore a poster of BR Ambedkar, both sides began to pelt stones at each other.

Senior police officials including SP Kanpur Dehat Anurag Vatsa arrived with additional forces to calm the situation. The injured have been admitted to Ursula Horsman Memorial Hospital in Kanpur.

“Extra force has been deployed on the spot and stringent action will be taken against the culprits. Villagers are asked not to believe in any rumours while the investigation is on,” said Vatsa.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party Chief and former Chief Minister of the state Akhilesh Yadav blamed Bharatiya Janata Party workers for the attack on Dalits. He said that SP stood firmly with the Dalit community.

“Around 23 Dalits have been injured in the attack by BJP workers, this is a shameful act and an example of goonism(sic) by BJP workers. The police in the state is now being pressurised to work against their responsibility. We are with Dalits in this fight,” Yadav tweeted.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram