After BR Ambedkar, Now Mahatma Gandhi’s Statue Painted Saffron in UP​

After a series of BR Ambedkar statues were vandalised and one particular statue in Bayayun was painted saffron, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi has been painted saffron in the Shajahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.In the village of Dhaka Ghanhsyampur of Shahjahanpur, a 20- year-old statue of Mahatma Gandhi, erected on the land of Gram Sabha, was painted saffron shocking the villagers. Taking note of the growing local resentment, the District Magistrate has ordered a probe in the incident.However, BJP Regional President, Rakesh Anawa has denied all allegations of being involved in the incident.“We do not have any information about the incident. BJP workers and leaders are not of a mentality that we will colour the statue saffron. The saffron colour of the statue has been done by the villagers themselves and now they are blaming us,” he said.Taking note of the development, Congress regional president Kaushal Mishra said, “We have come to know about the incident and this is for the first time that we are seeing a saffron colour statue of Mahatma Gandhi. The BJP people are trying to divert the issue of farmer suicides by creating such issues. If BJP people are not involved then government should probe into it and punish the culprits.”Such occurrences have been on the rise in the recent past.Earlier in January, the walls of Hajj House was given a makeover with a saffron coat. Upon uproar, it was redone in the original colours.The walls of the CM’s Secretariat were coloured Saffron in October 2017. In the same year, Yogi launched a fleet of 50 busses which again bore the same colour: saffron.Actor, Prakash Raj had also taken a jibe at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath , tweeting, “if changing colours was vikas?”