English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After BSP, SP Hints at Leaving Mahagathbandhan, Invites Candidate Applications for MP Polls
BSP, too, had almost walked out of the Mahagathbandhan by releasing list of 22 candidates for the year-end assembly polls.
File photo of Samajwadi Party chief and UP former CM Akhilesh Yadav (PTI)
Loading...
Bhopal: Walking on the footsteps of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, Samajwadi Party (SP) has also put a question mark on the Congress’ plan of forging a grand alliance to take on the BJP. The SP on Wednesday invited applications from the candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.
BSP, too, had almost walked out of the Mahagathbandhan by releasing list of 22 candidates for the year-end assembly polls.
As part of his visits to poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, whose party enjoys support in MP districts adjoining the UP border, will tour Shahdol on September 29 and Balaghat on September 30. The former UP Chief Minister will be accompanied by Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) president Heera Singh Markam. The GGP has a sizable support in tribal pockets including Shahdol and Balaghat.
The Samajwadi Party, however, is planning to only consider the names of active members of the party, SP chief spokesperson Dr Sunilam said. The names of the applicants will be reviewed in a meeting on October 3, he added.
According to sources, just like the BSP remained adamant on 30 to 35 seats during the alliance talks with Congress, the SP too has sought 10 to 15 seats which the Congress is not willing to part with.
But Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Kamal Nath has time and again has maintained that the Congress is hopeful of a grand alliance with other political players in MP in order to prevent the division of anti-BJP votes. Between all this, Akhilesh Yadav has expressed his preparedness of contesting all the 230 seats in MP.
The Samajwadi Party’s willingness to venture into MP politics in a full-fledged manner can be gauged from the fact that the party, since its inception, has primarily been a regional force and in early January Akhilesh had made public his national ambitions.
The SP had drawn a blank in the 2013 MP assembly polls with less than 0.1 per cent vote. Its best outcome was recorded in 2003 when it garnered 2.5 per cent votes and clinched seven seats.
BSP, too, had almost walked out of the Mahagathbandhan by releasing list of 22 candidates for the year-end assembly polls.
As part of his visits to poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, whose party enjoys support in MP districts adjoining the UP border, will tour Shahdol on September 29 and Balaghat on September 30. The former UP Chief Minister will be accompanied by Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) president Heera Singh Markam. The GGP has a sizable support in tribal pockets including Shahdol and Balaghat.
The Samajwadi Party, however, is planning to only consider the names of active members of the party, SP chief spokesperson Dr Sunilam said. The names of the applicants will be reviewed in a meeting on October 3, he added.
According to sources, just like the BSP remained adamant on 30 to 35 seats during the alliance talks with Congress, the SP too has sought 10 to 15 seats which the Congress is not willing to part with.
But Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Kamal Nath has time and again has maintained that the Congress is hopeful of a grand alliance with other political players in MP in order to prevent the division of anti-BJP votes. Between all this, Akhilesh Yadav has expressed his preparedness of contesting all the 230 seats in MP.
The Samajwadi Party’s willingness to venture into MP politics in a full-fledged manner can be gauged from the fact that the party, since its inception, has primarily been a regional force and in early January Akhilesh had made public his national ambitions.
The SP had drawn a blank in the 2013 MP assembly polls with less than 0.1 per cent vote. Its best outcome was recorded in 2003 when it garnered 2.5 per cent votes and clinched seven seats.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Rising Petrol Prices: OPEC's Negative Demand Outlook Not Helping
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Rising Petrol Prices: OPEC's Negative Demand Outlook Not Helping
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bongo Cat Meme Has Taken Over the Internet and it Will Give You a Crash Course in Music
- Virat Kohli Receives the Prestigious Khel Ratna Award
- Virat Kohli Prepares to Save the World in New Cheeky Ad Campaign
- Indian Badminton Stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap Set to Tie The Knot: Report
- Royal Enfield 650 Twins Launched in the U.S. for $5799, India Price Could Start Below Rs 3 Lakh
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...