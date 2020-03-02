Take the pledge to vote

After CAA, Modi Govt May Bring Population Control Law, Says Union Minister

Union Minister of state Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said she believes that this issue is under the Prime Minister's consideration and he himself has discussed the importance of bringing this law.

PTI

Updated:March 2, 2020, 7:23 AM IST
File photo of Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti.

Mathura: Union Minister of state Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti on Sunday said after the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the Centre might bring a population control law.

Jyoti claimed that she has already spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard. She said she believes that this issue is under the Prime Minister's consideration and he himself has discussed the importance of bringing this law.

Jyoti arrived here on Sunday to attend a tribute meeting held at Swami Vamdev Jyotirmath in Chaitanya Vihar. Unnao MP Sakshi Maharaj was also present at the event.

"There was a time when abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was impossible. It was feared that if such thing happens, there will be bloodbath. No one will be hold the national flag in Kashmir. But this government can bring any law in favour of the nation," Jyoti said.

"Now, everyone believes that if Article 370 can be removed...Prime Minister Narendra Modi can bring any law which is important for the country," she added.

