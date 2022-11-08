After Cattle Collision, Vande Bharat Express Runs Over Woman in Gujarat – 4th Accident Since September Launch

The Vande Bharat Express train operating between Gujarat’s Gandhinagar and Maharashtra’s Mumbai Central railway stations, hit a 54-year-old woman near Anand on Tuesday, making it the fourth such accident since the train flagged off in September-end by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier, incidents of the train colliding with cattle were reported on the Gandhinagar-Mumbai route.

The victim, identified as Beatrice Archibald Peter hailed from Ahmedabad and was crossing the track near Anand railway station when the accident took place at 4.37 pm. She was reportedly visiting a relative at Anand, a place where the train does not halt.

Past accidents related to newly-unveiled Vande Bharat Express

In the last one month, the Vande Bharat Express train on the Gandhinagar-Mumbai route has suffered damage on three occasions due to collision with cattle on the tracks. On October 6, its front panel was damaged when it hit a herd of four buffaloes between Vatva and Maninagar railway stations. The next day (October 7), the train hit a cow near Anand. In another incident, the train hit a bull near Atul railway station in Gujarat. The train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30.

Vande Bharat Accidents on other routes

Accidents have most commonly been spotted on the Gandhinagar-Mumbai route, but that is not all. In October, the train on Varanasi-Delhi route faced issues with its operation as one of the rakes suffered a jammed wheel. According to reports, the train suffered a bearing defect in the traction motor of the C8 coach between the Dankaur and Wair stations.

(PTI Inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here