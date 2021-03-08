After CBSE, CISCE Revised Exam Dates; Check New Schedule

Soon after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had revised its class 10 and 12 date sheets, its counterpart Council For The Indian School Certification Examination (CISCE) has also issued revised datesheets. As per the new schedule, no exams will be held on May 13, 15 and June 12.

For ICSE or class 10, four exams have been re-scheduled and for ISC or class 12 students, eight subjects have been reschedule.

ICSE (class 10) revised time table

ISC (class 12) revised timetable

CBSE too had postponed exams falling between May 13 to 16, earlier this month.

The exams will be held amid COVID precautions. Candidates must always follow the Covid-19 safety protocols strictly, by ensuring that they wear a face mask, carry a hand sanitizer, and avoid touching the face with their hands. The use of gloves is optional. Candidates must carry their own stationery/art material and avoid sharing the same with other candidates. Candidates need to inform the supervising examiner or invigilator if they are not feeling well, as per the guidelines by CISCE.

The CISCE 2021 results will be declared in July. The results will not be available from the office of the Council in New Delhi but will be issued online at the official websites. “Queries about the results by candidates / parents / guardians will not be entertained by the Council”, it said in an official notice.

Applications for the recheck of the answer scripts must be submitted online and be received by the Council’s office not later than seven days from the day of declaration of the results. The Council will not retain answer scripts of candidates later than 60 days from the day of the declaration of results. The same shall be destroyed thereafter, the CISCE informed in official notice.

Students who fail to pass the board exams this year will be allowed to appear for the exams in 2020 as well. The Council will also hold compartment exams for the candidates who fail in one or two subejcts. Candidates reappearing for the board exams in 2022 will hvae to be enlisted online in August/ September Year 2021 through the Heads of Schools concerned.