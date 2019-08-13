After CBSE Exam Fee Hike, Delhi SC/ST Students to Continue Paying Rs 50, Govt to Pay Rest
The decision for giving the relief to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students here was taken following the directions of the HRD Ministry.
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: SC/ST students in the national capital will continue paying Rs 50 as CBSE board exam fee and rest of the revised amount will be paid by the Delhi government, the Central Board of Secondary Education announced on Tuesday.
The decision for giving the relief to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students here was taken following the directions of the HRD Ministry, CSBE secretary Anurag Tripathi said. The CBSE recently announced hike in board exam fess across categories.
Tripathi said on Tuesday that the Board has decided to restore the practice of charging only Rs. 50 from schools for SC and ST candidates for 10th and 12th Board examinations. Last week, the
fees for Class 10 and 12 general category students was doubled from Rs 750 to Rs 1,500 for five subjects.
The fees for SC and ST students in Delhi, who were paying only Rs 50 while the Delhi government was giving the rest of the amount as subsidy, was raised to Rs 1,200.
