After CDS Rawat’s Death, COSC Met Today Over NDA Infra Rejig, Navy’s Indian Ocean Region Plans

Taking stock of the infrastructural changes in the National Defence Academy (NDA), a status update of the Integrated Capability Development for the tri-services and the Navy’s future plans in the Indian Ocean Region were on the agenda of the Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC) that met on Thursday morning, News18.com has learnt.

This is the first formal COSC meeting after Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat died in a helicopter crash last month, along with his wife and 12 other Army and IAF personnel.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Army Chief General MM Naravane who has currently been appointed as the acting chairman of COSC by defence minister Rajnath Singh.

An earlier meeting of COSC was called last month to pay respects to General Rawat after the crash.

According to defence sources, several operational training and administrative aspects were lined up for discussions in the meeting.

One of them was the various infrastructural upgrades being made at NDA as the premier tri-service military institution gears up to welcome the 19 female cadets next year in the premier military institution. As first reported by News18.com, 1,002 women had cleared their first NDA examination held in November last year.

Other infrastructure enhancement, which is currently underway at NDA, includes increasing the number of squadrons to cater to demands for raising the annual intake of all cadets including foreign and ground duty cadets of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The COSC, in the meeting, also took stock of the integrated capability development plan (ICDP)—a combined capability development plan of the three defence services for a period of 10 years.

The Armed Forces already had in place a 15-year Long Term Integrated Perspective Plan (LTIPP), a five-year Service-wise Capability Acquisition Plan, a two-year roll-on annual Acquisition Plan and the Defence Acquisition Council chaired by the defence minister for all major procurements.

Last month, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar had said the Navy is fine-tuning its long-term requirements on the number of surface ships, submarine and aircraft that it seeks to have in line with the ICDP.

General Rawat, as the CDS, was closely involved in prioritising the procurements of the three services and the assessments of their planned procurements, keeping in view the available budgets.

Defence sources also said the Navy’s long-term plans in the Indian Ocean Region also was discussed in the COSC meet. However, they refused to divulge further on this.

