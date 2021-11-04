After Centre Cuts Excise Duty, Karnataka Slashes Petrol And Diesel Prices By Additional Rs 7 A Litre

Bengaluru, Nov 3: After the Centre cut excise duty on petrol and diesel on Wednesday, the Karnataka government announced slashing their prices by an additional Rs 7 per litre. In a series of tweets, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said petrol will now cost approximately Rs 95.90 a litre and diesel Rs 81.5 in Karnataka.

He also welcomed the central government’s decision to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by a record Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre. “Our PM Shri @narendramodi ji has given the nation a wonderful Deepawali gift by reducing the burden of fuel prices. To add to this festive spirit, Karnataka Government too will reduce Rs 7 on both petrol and diesel prices from tomorrow evening. “Even though, it will mean a loss of Rs 2100 crore to our exchequer, it will bring down the prices for our citizens to 95.90 & 81.50 (Approx.) for Petrol and Diesel respectively. Wishing all a very #HappyDeepavali with this good news once again," the chief minister tweeted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.