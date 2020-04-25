Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

After Centre, Now UP Freezes DA Hike for Its 16 Lakh Govt Employees

The state government also decided not to pay the DA instalments which will be due from July 1, 2020, and January 1, 2021, said a government order.

PTI

April 25, 2020, 11:02 PM IST
After Centre, Now UP Freezes DA Hike for Its 16 Lakh Govt Employees
Representative photo. (Image: Reuters)

Lucknow: Toeing the Centre's line, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday decided to put on hold dearness allowance (DA) increase for its 16 lakh employees. The DA increase was due from January 1, 2020.

The state government also decided not to pay the DA instalments which will be due from July 1, 2020, and January 1, 2021, a government order issued here said.

The employees and pensioners will, however, continue to get the DA and dearness relief (DR) as per the the rates of July 1, 2019, it said, adding it would be revived on July 1, 2021, at the prevailing rates at that time.

Besides freezing the DA, the government has also stopped six types of allowances given to the employees of different departments. These are city compensatory allowance, secretariat allowance and special allowance to police, PWD and irrigation department employees.

The order said the allowances have been stopped in view of the fall in state's revenue due to continued lockdown following coronavirus outbreak and for making resources available to deal with the pandemic.

The central government had on Thursday frozen inflation-linked allowance for its 1.1 crore employee and pensioners, helping save a combined Rs 1.2 lakh crores that could be used to combat the corornavirus-crisis.

