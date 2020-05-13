INDIA

1-MIN READ

After Centre's Covid-19 Economic Package, PM CARES Allocates Rs 2,000 Cr for Ventilators, Rs 1,000 Cr for Migrants

For representation: Migrant workers return to their villages amid the coronavirus lockdown. (Reuters)

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 10:23 PM IST
New Delhi: The PM CARES Fund Trust on Wednesday decided to allocate Rs 3,100 crore for fight against Covid-19, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Out of the Rs 3,100 crore, nearly Rs 2,000 crore will be earmarked for the purchase of ventilators and Rs 1,000 crore for care of migrant labourers, it said. Another Rs 100 crore will be given to support coronavirus vaccine development, the statement said.

The trust formed on March 27 is headed by the prime minister. The other ex-officio members of the trust are the defence minister, the home minister and the finance minister.

(With PTI inputs)

