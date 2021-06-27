After Chat with PM Modi During Mann ki Baat, MP Resident Gets Himself Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Encouraged after a chat with Prime Minister coronavirus-covid19-vaccine-time-watch-live-lockdown-mumbai-3896711.html’>Narendra Modi who urged people to shed hesitancy against COVID-19 vaccine, a villager from Madhya Pradesh got inoculated along with his family members. Seeking to make people shed their reservations about vaccines against coronavirus, Modi spoke to residents of Dulariya village in MP's Betul district.

The chat was aired on the PM's monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast on Sunday. Modi counselled them to take the vaccine amidst their doubts about the inoculation exercise. Rajesh Hirave (43) was one of those who had a chat with the PM. "After talking to the prime minister on Friday, I along with my family members got the vaccine shot for prevention from the coronavirus infection on Saturday," Hirave told .

