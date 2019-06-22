Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

After Chennai Theme Park Mishap, Here Are 5 Times When Fun Rides Turned Fatal

From being flipped to getting derailed, a look at past amusement park ride accidents show that a lot of times faulty mechanisms were the reasons for fatality.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 22, 2019, 2:02 PM IST
After Chennai Theme Park Mishap, Here Are 5 Times When Fun Rides Turned Fatal
Image for representation.
Twelve people escaped death in drop tower joyride crash at Chennai's Queensland Amusement Park on June 18, following which the theme park has been temporarily shut down. Videos doing the rounds on social media show, in almost a Final Destination-style moment, the 12 people sitting being dropped to the bottom with no support when the cables of the ride snapped.

As horrific as it may sound and look, this is not the first time that such an accident of this scale has happened. Back in 2017, a Facebook post of a Delhi resident Astha Jain brought to light a horrific incident at the Worlds of Wonder amusement park in Noida when a man allegedly fell off a ride called Feedback after its safety harness around his shoulder snapped.

That is not all, according to a TOI report, 26-year-old woman's scalp was ripped off when her hair got entangled in a go-cart motor in a Rohini amusement park.

Amusement Park accidents are not a rarity:

Adlabs Imagica: The theme park near Mumbai that was launched in 2013 has seen at least two major accidents since being opened to the public. In 2014, mother-daughter duo suffered severe injuries when a roller coaster they were seated on came to a sudden halt and tilted to the side. In 2015 a four-year-old girl drowned in a wave pool at Imagica’s water park.

Thunder River Rapids: Four people got killed when a raft flipped over at the Dreamworld amusement park in Australia's Gold Coast in 2016, with park management permanently closing the water ride after the accident.

Tennessee Ferris wheel: Three young girls were seriously injured at a Tennessee county fair when the ferris wheel basket they were sitting in flipped and sent them falling 14 metres to the ground. One of the girls suffered severe brain injury from the fall.

Fujin Raijin II Roller Coaster at Expoland – Osaka, Japan: On May 5, 2007, the Fujin Raijin II roller coaster was derailed, and cars went flying off the tracks with a 19-year-old university student getting killed, and 19 others getting injured.

Tsunami roller-coaster: Ten people including eight children were injured when a roller-coaster they were riding at M&D's theme park in Scotland derailed and crashed into a children's ride below.

From being flipped to getting derailed, a look at past amusement park ride accidents show that a lot of times faulty mechanisms were the reasons for fatality. Mechanical glitches and accidents are not unheard of, that coupled with visitors not paying heed to ride instructions, often lead to fatal consequences.

| Edited by: Karan Anand
