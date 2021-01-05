After Christian 'Conversion Attempt', Cops Asked to Keep Watch on Prayer Meetings in UP's Shahjahanpur

Police here have been asked to keep a watch on prayer meetings after five people were booked for allegedly trying to unlawfully convert people to Christianity.

The instructions to police stations appear to have been issued after this case in which Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers brought the five men to police.

Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police S Anand, however, did not specify Christian prayer meetings and also referred to two other cases in which the accused are Muslims.

"After the registration of three cases on religious conversion in the district, instructions have been issued to police stations to keep themselves aware of prayer meetings in their jurisdictions, and act strictly when they are completely sure that conversion is taking place in the garb of prayer, he told.