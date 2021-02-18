After Citizen Protests, Karnataka Govt Defers Decision to Build Tree Park in Bengaluru's Turahalli Forest

Following protests from locals and environmental activists, the Karnataka government has halted the process of building a tree park in Turahalli forest in Bengaluru. The decision has been put on hold and the final decision will be taken by the Chief Minister, Forest Minister Aravind Limbavali said.

Limbavali met the residents in the area along with Minister ST Somashekhar and held discussions with them.

"The decision has been put on hold. The residents have raised concerns that the proposed tree park would damage the forest. Existing tree park would be developed and improved and fencing work would be completed on priority," he said after meeting the locals, who had protested when they spotted an earthmover in the premises a fortnight ago.

The proposed tree park was a part of the government's Bengaluru Mission 2022 plan where three tree parks were planned to be built.