After CJI's Appeal to Avoid Seminars on Working Days, SC Judge Ramana Declines Invitation to Event

Supreme Court judge NV Ramana has led by example in honouring the new Chief Justice of India's appeal for the judges to skip seminars on working days.Justice Ramana refused an invitation to address an international conference organised by the Commonwealth Judicial Education Institute since the event happens to be on days when the Supreme Court of India is working.The Institute is an official Commonwealth NGO, providing support and linkage among existing Commonwealth judicial education bodies in its endeavour to deliver judicial education programmes and judicial reforms.Sources tell CNN-News18 that the judge has politely informed the organisers, expressing his inability to attend the event between November 15 and 18 as a judicial educator.The main reason for his inability to attend these events at Port of Spain and Trinidad and Tobago, sources said, is the appeal made by new CJI Ranjan Gogoi recently.CJI Gogoi, after taking over from Dipak Misra, had recently addressed the chief justices and most senior judges of all high courts through video-conferencing.The focus by the new CJI was on swift disposal of cases and for this Justice Gogoi appealed that the judges in high courts and subordinate judiciary must refrain from taking leaves when the courts were functioning.He laid special emphasis against attending seminars and conferences on days when the courts are working, and pointed out that not only such days are wasted but also the time to prepare for the cases is also consumed in preparing for these events.Although the Supreme Court does not have direct power of superintendence or monitoring of the high courts, the new CJI had deemed it appropriate to share his vision of speedy justice with the senior judges of the high courts and prescribing a few relevant methods to grapple with huge pendency.