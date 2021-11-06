After Clean Sweep of BJP in By-polls, Assam CM Attributes Win to PM Modi's 'Development Initiative' in The North East

After a clean sweep in all five seats of Assam Legislative Assembly by-polls, the Chief Minister-cum-star campaigner of BJP, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed it’s a not normal victory, it’s a developmental victory. The BJP lead alliance (BJP-AGP-UPPL) won all five assembly seats in Assam where by-polls were held on 30th October.

The BJP candidate Phani Talukdar won from Bhabanipur, Rupjyoti Kurmi from Mariani and Sushanta Borgohain won Thowra seat. Shisanta Borguhain and Rupjyoti Kurmi had won in the assembly elections held earlier this year on tickets given by Congress and Phanidhar Talukdar from the ticket of AIUDF.

The BJP allied UPPL wrested the Gossaigaon constituency from the Congress with Jiron Basumatary. Another candidate of UPPL, Jolen Daimary beat his nearest rival, Independent candidate Ganesh Kachary, in the Tamulpur constituency.

After a clean sweep in the by-poll, chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed a press conference in state BJP headquarters in Guwahati. Dr Sarma said, “This victory in Assam is not a normal victory, because, in every seat, the victory margins were huge. We did not get such victory even in general elections. In many seats and Union Territories, there has been a record margin win for the BJP and the NDA.”

Chief Minister Dr Sarma attributed the victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development initiative in northeast India. Dr Sarma said, “This is a loud endorsement of people’s faith in the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Grateful to Amit Shah and J.P. Nadda for your guidance."

“We have won all three seats in Meghalaya by NDA partners, one seat won by partner party uncontested in Nagaland and in Mizoram, MNF which is part of NDA, has won one seat," Dr Sarma added.

