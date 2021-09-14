After Congress Workers, Harish Rawat to Hold Dharna Against Ban on Char Dham Yatra

Uttarakhand Congress workers have been continuously demanding that the ban on the Char Dham Yatra be lifted. And now on Tuesday, they will be accompanied by Harish Rawat, the former chief minister of the state, and other senior Congress leaders, including Uttarakhand PCC Chief Ganesh Godiyal, when they hold a dharna in front of the state assembly.

On Monday, the Congress District Committee, NSUI and Youth Congress workers marched to Badrinath to start the Chardham Yatra once again. The Congress workers and the police force clashed during the protest. After the clash, many Congress workers were arrested from the spot on Monday. The police force was already deployed there to stop the Congress workers from reaching Pandukeshwar.

According to the District Congress and NSUI officials, the state government has failed to lift the ban on Chardham yatra, which, they claim, has created a crisis of livelihood for poor people. The Congress, in its statement, said that the dictator type behaviour of the government has pushed people into difficulties.

The state government, on the other hand, has withdrawn its petition from the Supreme Court. The apex court has allowed the government to present its side on yatra in the High Court.

The Uttarakhand government has decided to withdraw the SLP from the Supreme Court. The apex court has given an exemption to the state government to file an application again in the High Court for lifting the ban on Char Dham yatra.

In fact, when the state government recently filed a petition in the High Court for lifting the ban on Chardham Yatra, the High Court had said that “Since the government has already gone to the Supreme Court, it will not hear it.”

According to the petitioner and lawyer Dushyat Mainali, the state government can now file an application in the High Court after the top court’s order of exemption.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here