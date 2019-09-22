Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

After Cong's 'EC Under BJP Pressure' Uproar, Bypolls to Two More Assembly Seats in Gujarat Announced

According to a statement issued by the Commission, bypolls to Radhanpur and Bayad assembly seats in Gujarat and the Samastipur Lok Sabha seat in Bihar will be held on October 21.

PTI

Updated:September 22, 2019, 7:02 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
After Cong's 'EC Under BJP Pressure' Uproar, Bypolls to Two More Assembly Seats in Gujarat Announced
People walk past the Election Commission of India office building in New Delhi (REUTERS)
Loading...

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Sunday announced bypolls to two more assembly constituencies in Gujarat, taking the total number of seats going for by-election across India to 66.

According to a statement issued by the Commission, bypolls to Radhanpur and Bayad assembly seats in Gujarat and the Samastipur Lok Sabha seat in Bihar will be held on October 21.

Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana will also be held on the same day. The counting will be held on October 24. Bypolls to four assembly seats in Gujarat were announced on Saturday.

The states where assembly bypolls will be held are Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Odisha and Puducherry (one seat each). The other states are Assam (4), Bihar (5), Gujarat ( now 6), Himachal Pradesh (2), Kerala (5), Punjab (4), Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu (two each) and Sikkim (3).

The notification for the Lok Sabha bypoll and 64 assembly by-elections will be issued on September 23. The nomination process will begin the same day.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram