After Corona, Covid and Lockdown, Baby in UP's Saharanpur Named 'Sanitizer'

His father Omvir Singh, resident of Vijay Vihar, said he had named his son 'Sanitizer' because it had the capacity to fight against the coronavirus.

IANS

Updated:April 13, 2020, 6:47 PM IST
Saharanpur: A new born boy in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district has been named 'Sanitizer'.

His father Omvir Singh, resident of Vijay Vihar, said he had named his son 'Sanitizer' because it had the capacity to fight against the coronavirus.

"Whenever people will talk of Corona, they will remember that it was Sanitizer that saved them."

Sanitizer was born on Sunday in a hospital and his mother Monika said that as soon as her husband announced that his son would be named 'Sanitizer, all medical staff started smiling.

The couple has asked all relatives and family members to wait for the lockdown to be lifted before they celebrate the baby's coming.

A baby girl born in Gorakhpur on the day of Janata Curfew has been named 'Corona', while a boy born a week later in Deoria district of the state has been named 'Lockdown'.

In Rampur area of the state, a newborn boy was also named 'Covid' last week.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis.

