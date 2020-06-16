After Covid-19 Hotspot Indore Records Only 6 Fresh Cases, Recovery Rate in MP Shoots to 72%

As Madhya Pradesh continues to exhibit improvement in its coronavirus data sheet, Indore reported only six fresh cases of infection on Monday, a late evening Health bulletin said. This comes after the state's commercial capital reported herds of fresh cases during weeks gone by.

The state's recovery rate surged to 72.3%, taking it to the second place in terms of recovery of patients after Rajasthan, which has a recovery rate of 75.4%.

Madhya Pradesh reported 133 new cases including six deaths on Monday and as many as 29 districts recorded zero fresh cases.

Meanwhile, active cases in the state stood at 2,567 and the test positivity rate slipped to 2.37%.

Despite recording the least number of cases in a single day, Indore continues to remain among ten worst-affected districts in the country.

The total number of positive cases surged to 4,069 in the district on Sunday, June 14, of which 969 cases are presently active in Indore city.

In its efforts to detect Covid-19 suspects at an early stage, the state government plans to distribute Oximeters, a non-invasive instrument used for measuring the pulse rate and amount of Oxygen present in human body.

According to the health bulletin, fresh cases of infection showed a marked decline in the state as out of 52 districts, only three showed infections in double figures including Bhopal (40), Dewas (11) and Ratlam (20).

Inter-state bus services will remain suspended across the state till June 30, while passenger buses have been allowed to operate with 50% passenger capacity in red zones including Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain, according to state government guidelines.

Educational institutions will also remain closed till further orders, while, government offices have been permitted to work with 100% workforce outside Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain. Government offices, in these three districts, can function with only 50% staff.

The decision to open shops in critical zones including Indore and Ujjain will be taken after seeking advice from District Crisis Management Group.