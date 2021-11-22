After COVID Delays, Andhra Floods Put a Pin on Isro's Satellite Launches

After Covid pandemic induced delays in Isro’s mission launches for more than a year, the flood situation in Andhra Pradesh is likely to further stall such launches at SHAR launch centre in Sriharikota, an island in Nellore district. Isro transports important satellite parts and rocket components for assembling from its bases in Kerala and Karnataka to Sriharikota by road. However, due to floods, the main connecting roads in Nellore are currently shut, forcing Isro to wait to finalise the dates of launches.

According to a Times of India report, Isro chairman K Sivan said, “We have been working on three launches, including the small satellite launch vehicle (mini-PSLV) launch, before the year ends. But due to heavy rain and floods in Andhra, we have to reassess the situation… We can decide on the three launches only when the flood situation improves.”

After much delay, 2022 is shaping up to be an important year for Isro as it is likely to launch Aditya L1 (Sun) mission, the first unmanned mission of Gaganyaan and several other important satellites.

TOI reported that according to an earlier schedule, Isro was supposed to launch its mainstay rocket PSLV, carrying two earth observation satellites, EOS-04 and EOS-06, as the main payload. The third mission was the first development flight of SSLV

The floods happened after Somasilareservoir overflowed damaging the Chennai-Kolkata National Highway-16 in Nellore,

