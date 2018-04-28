English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Cow, Donkey Issued Hall Ticket to Write Exam in Jammu And Kashmir
A photograph of the "admit card" is being widely circulated on Twitter and Facebook. The admit card has the animal's photograph on it.
Picture for representation. (Photo: Reuters/Yiannis Kourtoglou)
Srinagar: Two years after a cow was issued an admit card to write an examination in Jammu and Kashmir, a hall ticket has apparently been issued to a donkey to appear for a recruitment test for naib tehsildars.
A prankster seems to have got an "admit card" issued by Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board in the name of 'Kachur Khar' (brown donkey) to write the paper scheduled for Sunday.
A photograph of the "admit card" is being widely circulated on Twitter and Facebook. The admit card has the animal's photograph on it.
Calls made to Board officials for comment on the lapse were not answered.
Social media users were having a field day over the apparent lapse by the authorities.
One Twitter user lamented the waste of resources the prankster had to indulge in to get the admit card.
"It is ridiculous to get a system generated card in the name of a donkey and then make it a news. It only shows how much extra time we have for wastage. Grow up," the user wrote.
A Facebook user also lashed out at the Board.
"This application form could have been deleted or cancelled easily by SSB officials from the system because the issue was already highlighted in 2015," the Facebook user wrote.
In 2015, the Board of Professional Entrance Examinations had issued an admit card to a cow to write an examination.
Also Watch
A prankster seems to have got an "admit card" issued by Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board in the name of 'Kachur Khar' (brown donkey) to write the paper scheduled for Sunday.
A photograph of the "admit card" is being widely circulated on Twitter and Facebook. The admit card has the animal's photograph on it.
Calls made to Board officials for comment on the lapse were not answered.
Social media users were having a field day over the apparent lapse by the authorities.
One Twitter user lamented the waste of resources the prankster had to indulge in to get the admit card.
"It is ridiculous to get a system generated card in the name of a donkey and then make it a news. It only shows how much extra time we have for wastage. Grow up," the user wrote.
A Facebook user also lashed out at the Board.
"This application form could have been deleted or cancelled easily by SSB officials from the system because the issue was already highlighted in 2015," the Facebook user wrote.
In 2015, the Board of Professional Entrance Examinations had issued an admit card to a cow to write an examination.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Friday 27 April , 2018 World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Bumrah, McClenaghan Rise to the Occasion Against CSK
- World Number 1 Rafa Nadal Chalks Up 400th Win on Clay, Storms into Barcelona Final
- OnePlus 6 Launches In India On May 17: Top 5 Features To Look Out For Before You Buy One
- Tips to Improve Car's Fuel Efficiency this Summer Without Turning Off the Air Conditioner
- 30 Years of QSQT: Aamir Would Go at Night and Put Up Posters on Autos to Ensure People Watched the Film