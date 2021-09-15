After Cyclone in Bay of Bengal, Rains Lash Jharkhand, Some Relief Expected Today

It’s been raining heavily in Jharkhand, much like West Bengal and Odisha, due to the cyclone in the Bay of Bengal and the India Meteorological Department has issued a new update. According to the Met Department, rain, which started on Monday, is expected to stop on Wednesday. However, the weather is cloudy in the state and some areas are receiving light to moderate rains. With continuous rains and wind, the temperature has also dipped.

On Wednesday, the impact of the cyclone will be seen in the western and central parts of the state, including Ranchi, Bokaro, Gumla, Hazaribagh, Ramgarh, Khunti, the IMD said. By Thursday, its impact will start decreasing in Jharkhand after the deep depression turns to normal and moves in the west-north direction. However, from Wednesday afternoon, the sky is expected to remain clear in many areas of the state.

According to the Met Department, the maximum temperature has dropped hugely in some places due to change in weather in the last two days. The cyclone in the Bay of Bengal has turned into a deep depression affecting Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Many areas of Jharkhand are witnessing cloudy weather with the wind blowing at a speed of 20km. On Tuesday, it was raining in several areas until late at night.

In the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall in the state was recorded in Putki of Dhanbad at 48.6 mm. 42.6 in Ghatshila, 41.4 in Panchet, 38.2 in Nanddih, 36.0 in Maithon, 35.0 in Tundi, 34.2 in Govindpur, 31.6 in Simdega, 30.3 in Jamtara, 29.3 in Chaibasa, 28.4 in Chandankiyari, 25.6 in Sikatiya, 25.6 in Jaridih and Chakradharpur It has rained 25.2 mm.

