After Dad Azam, Now Mom Tazeen in UP Assembly with Son Abdullah Post Rampur Bypoll Victory
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam had won the 2017 Assembly elections and were members of the state assembly.
A file photograph of Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam.
Lucknow: With Azam Khan's wife Tanzeen Fatima's poll victory in the Rampur bypolls, the state assembly will now see the mother-son create history.
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam had won the 2017 Assembly elections and were members of the state assembly. This was Azam Khan's ninth term from Rampur while Abdullah Azam had just made his political debut from Suar in the same district.
While Azam Khan played an active role in the House proceedings, Abdullah Azam was often seen sitting in the back rows and keenly observing the proceedings of the House. He rarely interacted with the media and did not join the party's shouting brigade that often disturbed the Assembly.
Azam Khan resigned from the Assembly in June after he won the Lok Sabha elections from Rampur.
The state assembly would have seen another father-daughter duo if Chhaya Varma, daughter of BSP MLA Lalji Varma had won the Jalalpur seat. Chhaya lost the seat to the Samajwadi Party.
"Kalyan Singh had quit state politics when his son Rajvir Singh won his first assembly election in 2002. Rajnath Singh had also moved to national politics when his son Pankaj Singh won the 2017 elections. Naresh Agarwal and Pramod Tiwari were also in Rajya Sabha when Naresh's son Nitin Agarwal and Pramod' daughter Aradhana Misra entered the Vidhan Sabha," the official said.
Even Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh Yadav were not in the state assembly together though they were both MPs at the same time.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigil Early Review: Fans Hail Atlee's Film as Vijay's Best Performance
- Alia Bhatt Goes Nostalgic on Mom Soni Razdan's Birthday, Shares Heartfelt Post with Childhood Pic
- French Open: Satwik-Chirag Stun World No.2 Pair to Reach Quarters, Saina, Sindhu Get Easy Win
- Apple Watch Saves Canadian Woman from Potential Sexual Assault in Her Home
- Hyundai Santro Anniversary Edition Launched at Rs 5.17 Lakh, Gets Grand i10 Nios Touch