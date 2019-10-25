Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

After Dad Azam, Now Mom Tazeen in UP Assembly with Son Abdullah Post Rampur Bypoll Victory

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam had won the 2017 Assembly elections and were members of the state assembly.

News18.com

Updated:October 25, 2019, 11:05 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
After Dad Azam, Now Mom Tazeen in UP Assembly with Son Abdullah Post Rampur Bypoll Victory
A file photograph of Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam.

Lucknow: With Azam Khan's wife Tanzeen Fatima's poll victory in the Rampur bypolls, the state assembly will now see the mother-son create history.

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam had won the 2017 Assembly elections and were members of the state assembly. This was Azam Khan's ninth term from Rampur while Abdullah Azam had just made his political debut from Suar in the same district.

While Azam Khan played an active role in the House proceedings, Abdullah Azam was often seen sitting in the back rows and keenly observing the proceedings of the House. He rarely interacted with the media and did not join the party's shouting brigade that often disturbed the Assembly.

Azam Khan resigned from the Assembly in June after he won the Lok Sabha elections from Rampur.

The state assembly would have seen another father-daughter duo if Chhaya Varma, daughter of BSP MLA Lalji Varma had won the Jalalpur seat. Chhaya lost the seat to the Samajwadi Party.

"Kalyan Singh had quit state politics when his son Rajvir Singh won his first assembly election in 2002. Rajnath Singh had also moved to national politics when his son Pankaj Singh won the 2017 elections. Naresh Agarwal and Pramod Tiwari were also in Rajya Sabha when Naresh's son Nitin Agarwal and Pramod' daughter Aradhana Misra entered the Vidhan Sabha," the official said.

Even Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh Yadav were not in the state assembly together though they were both MPs at the same time.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram