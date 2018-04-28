English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Dangal Success, Xi Jinping Wants More Bollywood Movies Screened in China
Xi had told Modi last year that he had watched Bollywood star Amir Khan's 'Dangal' movie and liked it. 'Dangal' was a super hit in China and broke several records in the Chinese movie industry and raked in over Rs 1,100 crore.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to Hubei Provincial Museum in Wuhan, China on Friday. (PTI Photo / MEA)
Wuhan: Chinese President Xi Jinping has seen a number of Indian films, including Hindi and regional, and believes it would be a good idea that Bollywood movies come to China and vice-versa.
Briefing reporters at the end of the two-day informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi in the central Chinese city, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said they proposed collaboration in the areas of spirituality, trade, technology, tradition and entertainment including films.
"President Xi said that he had seen a number of Indian films, both Bollywood and regional, and that it would be a good idea that more Indian films come to China and more Chinese films go to India," Gokhale said.
Modi and Xi were seen enjoying an instrumental rendition of 1982 Bollywood superhit song 'Tu, tu hai wahi dil ne jise apna kaha,' from movie 'Yeh Vaada Raha' by Chinese artists here on Friday.
Xi had told Modi last year that he had watched Bollywood star Amir Khan's 'Dangal' movie and liked it. 'Dangal' was a super hit in China and broke several records in the Chinese movie industry and raked in over Rs 1,100 crore.
Ahead of the Wuhan summit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying hailed media reports that India plans to appoint Khan as brand ambassador to boost trade between the two countries.
Also Watch
Briefing reporters at the end of the two-day informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi in the central Chinese city, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said they proposed collaboration in the areas of spirituality, trade, technology, tradition and entertainment including films.
"President Xi said that he had seen a number of Indian films, both Bollywood and regional, and that it would be a good idea that more Indian films come to China and more Chinese films go to India," Gokhale said.
Modi and Xi were seen enjoying an instrumental rendition of 1982 Bollywood superhit song 'Tu, tu hai wahi dil ne jise apna kaha,' from movie 'Yeh Vaada Raha' by Chinese artists here on Friday.
Xi had told Modi last year that he had watched Bollywood star Amir Khan's 'Dangal' movie and liked it. 'Dangal' was a super hit in China and broke several records in the Chinese movie industry and raked in over Rs 1,100 crore.
Ahead of the Wuhan summit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying hailed media reports that India plans to appoint Khan as brand ambassador to boost trade between the two countries.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
-
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Friday 27 April , 2018 World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- International Dance Day: Taapsee, Kriti & Other Bollywood Actors You Didn't Know Were Trained Dancers!
- Tips to Improve Car's Fuel Efficiency this Summer Without Turning Off the Air Conditioner
- 5 Riding Gears and Accessories to Buy Under Rs 1000: Road Safety Week 2018
- OnePlus 6 Image Leaked Online And it is Completely Bezel-less
- 30 Years of QSQT: Aamir Would Go at Night and Put Up Posters on Autos to Ensure People Watched the Film