After Days of Stir by Tribals, Chhattisgarh CM Stops All Mining Activities at Dantewada Iro Ore Deposit

Adani Enterprises has been granted the contract for excavation and mine development. The tribals are outraged by a possible destruction to the local ecology and a potential threat to their sacred place, Nadaraj Hill, where the mine is located.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:June 11, 2019, 7:10 PM IST
After Days of Stir by Tribals, Chhattisgarh CM Stops All Mining Activities at Dantewada Iro Ore Deposit
Representative image (Reuters)
Raipur: Thousands of tribals protesting against proposed mining activities at an iron ore deposit in Dantewada district won a major battle when Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel ordered an immediate stay on felling of trees and stopped all mining activities in the region.

The move came following a meeting of the chief minister with a delegation of the demonstrators that comprised Bastar MP Deepak Baij, local MLAs and senior Congress leader Arvind Netam.

Netam, who played a key role in resolving the logjam, has reportedly been asked by the tribals to represent them at meetings with the government.

The National Mineral Development Corporation (NDMC) had granted the contract for excavation and mine development to Adani Enterprises.

It has issued a statement claiming that the contract had been done in a transparent and fair manner.

The tribals are reportedly outraged by a possible destruction to the local ecology and a potential threat to their sacred place, Nadaraj Hill, where the mine is located.

Few days ago, dressed in their traditional attire and armed with weapons, about 10,000 tribals from 60 villages of Dantewada and Bijapur districts had staged an agitation opposing mining activities in Bailadila iron ore deposit-13. About 3,000 of them had stayed back and started cooking and living in small tents.

As the stalemate continued, a group of Congress MP, MLAs and tribal representatives called on the chief minister in Raipur on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the agitators’ demands and concerns over the project.

Among other things, Baghel accepted that the felling of trees going on at the site was illegal and ordered a probe, Congress media cell in-charge Shailesh Nitin Trivedi told News18 over phone.

It was accepted that the felling of trees was the prerogative of the forest department and the CM promised the delegation that the department won’t further cut any trees in the region.

The delegation also apprised the CM about a gram sabha held in 2014 over the project and the sarpanch, who is unable to read and write, had allegedly put his signature on the proceedings of the meeting. Baghel ordered a probe into the matter.

Baghel also promised the delegation to convey the sentiments and concerns of the people of the region to the Centre.

“The delegation would consult the demonstrators in Dantewada on Wednesday and most probably, they would call off the stir as most of their demands have been met,” said Trivedi, who was also part of the meeting held on Tuesday.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami

 
 

