After DCW’s Interference, MP Police Book Man Who Forced His Wife to Drink Acid

Gwalior: Soon after chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal, raised the plight of a woman from Madhya Pradesh who was forced to drink acid by her husband, MP police swung into action and charged the victim’s husband with attempt to murder.

The woman has suffered serious damage in her internal organs right from the neck to the stomach and is currently hospitalised in Delhi. Her condition is said to be critical.

Maliwal had written to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, seeking strict action in the case.

Maliwal asked Chouhan to get the culprits arrested as soon as possible and ensure strict action against the police officers who handled the case in an insensitive manner. The 25-year-old woman was forced to drink acid by her husband and sister-in-law on June 28.

Earlier, the Gwalior police had lodged a case of dowry harassment against the in-laws. After DCW’s intervention, it added more sections in the case. The prime accused, Virendra Jatav, woman’s husband, has been booked for attempt to murder. Virendra’s sister has been booked for harassment.

In her statement to police in New Delhi, the woman revealed that she was made to drink acid. Fresh sections were added after that. The accused will soon be arrested, Gwalior Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi said. Virendra’s sister, too, has been booked for harassment by the police. A member of the family has already been arrested, police said.

The victim, a native of Simariya in Ghatigaon area of Gwalior, was married to Dabra native Virendra Jatav in April 2021. The bride’s family spent Rs10 lakh in the marriage but the husband later asked her to bring Rs 3 lakh more from her parents for buying a car.

Jatav even started physically harassing the woman on the matter and on June 27, beat her up and forced her to drink acid. After hearing her cries for help, the neighbours got her admitted to the hospital. Dabra police later booked the husband and others over dowry harassment.

SHO Dabra Vinayak Shukla said that woman’s mother had lodged a complaint with the police on July 4 and alleged that her husband and others in the family have been harassing her daughter due to which she drank some toxic liquid.

On the basis of her complaint, Dabra police had booked the husband on charges of dowry harassment, said the police.

(With inputs from Sushil Agrawal)

