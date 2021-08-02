After Death, Dream of Marriage Fulfilled at the Cemetery

The family members who refused the marriage of a young couple when they were alive did the wedding ceremony at the cemetery before cremating them to fulfil their desire.

The two lovers were found hanging from a roof in the Wade village of the Jalgaon district, Maharashtra, on Sunday morning.

The deceased were identified as Mukesh Sonawane (22) and Neha Thackeray (19) from Palad village. Mukesh and Neha were upset as their families had refused to accept their relationship since they were from the same clan. Afraid that the family would not accept them, Mukesh and Neha decided to end their life.

Neha and her family had been living in her uncle’s village Wade for the past few months. Primary investigation revealed that they were in a relationship but their family members were not ready for their marriage, police said.

Since both belong to the same community, Mukesh proposed marriage to the girl’s family. However, Neha’s family refused the marriage proposal as both belong to the same clan.

Mukesh had also posted a message on WhatsApp status bidding goodbye. No suicide note was found at the spot, police said.

After the autopsy, the bodies were brought to the Wade village. The funeral procession left their house separately but at the same time and funerals were held at the cemetery after conducting the wedding cemetery.

